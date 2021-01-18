Heartland town carries on MLK Day Ceremony tradition

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland city carried its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration tradition alive.
It was a bit different than previous years.
Boynton Street Communities Board Chair Lisa Wilson says she is thankful they were able to make this event happen with multiple community partners.
“I am thankful that we were able to broadcast through different venues. Through Facebook, through YouTube. It allows more people to hear our message that typically who wouldn’t of came out,” says Wilson.
For over 30 years the City of Marion has been celebrating MLK Day.
“I know initially they started these programs at the center. But over the years its started to grow and we’ve had more attendees so we moved it to the pavilion in Marion,” says Wilson.
But this year due to the pandemic, the event had to be moved virtually.
Speakers of the event ranged from Boynton Street All-Stars, Mayor Mike Absher of Marion, to locals in the community.
But one stuck out for Wilson.
“Tom Logan brought the perspective of what he endured you know going through the marches, being with his father at that young age and seeing, and he can still see today either it evolved or us change what still needs to be changed,” explains Wilson.
Wilson says the battle for racial equality is still alive today.
“We’re still fighting for, the cause of you know equal rights, you know people to be evolved and we want to continue that throughout the course,” explains Wilson.
She believes everyone can keep fighting to make the world a better place.
“There’s times when we want to give up, and we want to feels like well what else can we do, but we all have something within us that we can bring back to our communities, the country and we just have to look within ourselves to see what can we offer,” explains Wilson.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.