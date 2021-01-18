First Alert: Cold, cloudy Monday

(KFVS) - It’ll be a cold morning will a small chance for a few sprinkles later today.
Lisa Michaels says clouds will still be over the Heartland, with some areas clearing near sunrise. This will allow temperatures to drop into the low- to mid-30s with sunshine to start off the day.
Another upper level disturbance will quickly increase cloud cover again heading into the afternoon.
There is a 20 percent chance of a few sprinkles or an isolated shower later today into this evening mainly for southern Illinois and northern areas in southeast Missouri.
High temperatures today will be in the low 40s north to low 50s south.
A few flurries or a light snow shower is possible tonight in southern Illinois.
Little-to-no impacts expected other than a small chance of a dusting on elevated surfaces.
Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s.
Temperatures will warm back above average mid-week.
Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel may see a few showers Thursday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.