Clouds overnight but most areas will remain dry.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We started off the day with partly sunny skies but clouds have increased throughout the day. Radar is indicating widespread rain but most of the precipitation is evaporating before reaching the surface. Temperatures will remain mild for this time of the year slowly falling through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s far north to the upper 30s far south.