Rollover crash in Calloway Co. sends woman to hospital

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, January 16 at 6 p.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 1000 block of West Fork Road for a report of a single vehicle crash.
Upon their arrival, they located a blue Dodge Ram overturned.
A preliminary investigation has indicated Danielle Davenport was driving the vehicle eastbound on West Fork Road when, for reasons believed to be deer in the roadway, she swerved and her truck hit a guardrail.
The truck then overturned down an embankment.
Davenports was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained during the collision.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department.
