Region 5 returns to Tier 1 mitigations, allows limited indoor dining

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Region 5, southern Illinois (Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson), has met the metrics to move out of Tier 2 mitigations and into Tier 1 mitigations.
The Tier 1 mitigations allow for indoor dining and are effective immediately.
Dinner Bell Too Owner Martina Horn of Anna, Ill., said they have been open but now allowing indoor eating is a step in a good direction.
“I think it’s very good for the general public,” Horn said. “I think more people will start getting out thinking it’s safer for everybody out there now. Maybe more people will start coming in…for everybody.”
Tier 1 mitigations guidelines include:
Bars and Restaurants
• Indoor service limited to lesser of 25 percent or 25 people per room
• Establishment must serve food for indoor service
• Reservations required and limited to two hours
• No tables exceeding four people indoors
• Bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day
Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)
• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors
• Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.
• Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, or sports.
• This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general Phase 4 business guidance such as office, personal care, retail, etc.
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
• Sports should follow the mitigation measures set forth in the All Sport Guidelines, which outlines appropriate levels of practice and competition based on individual sport risk
• Face coverings must be worn at all times in fitness centers, including while engaged in individual exercise regardless of person or machine spacing.
For more information on what this means for restaurants and other establishments, visit the IDPH website.
