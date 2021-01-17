Organizers host “MLK Love Train”

Murphysboro, Ill. (KFVS) - In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, many united to help spread the Civil Rights leader’s message, while social distancing.
“This is just to raise awareness and bring us together,” said Matthew Wilson.
Matt Wilson is the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition media director.
Wilson said every year they host a march in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. but made changes this time around because of COVID-19.
“We decided to have a MLK Love train which has never been done before,” said Wilson
Many hopped in cars with signs of unity, starting in Harrisburg and ending in Murphysboro.
“It was good to see the community come out, despite the weather, despite the pandemic. We’re here for unity and that’s what we need,” said Wilson.
“We’re trying to make 618 a united front,” said Nancy Maxwell.
Nancy Maxwell is the organizer of the event.
Maxwell said this year was more meaningful than years past.
“A lot of what’s happening now happened in Martin Luther King’s time,” said Maxwell.
She said they will continue the fight for unity.
“Whether it be in cars, on foot, or doing a virtual summit,” said Maxwell.
“We hope we will continue to love on one another,” said Wilson.
The host of the MLK Love Train includes Southern Illinois Union Coalition, The Women’s Center, and several other organizations.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.