First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to round out the weekend with another chilly day….before temps begin to moderate a bit during the work week. Patchy light precipitation is also likely today….but with mostly trace amounts and minimal impacts expected, with the possible exception of far northern counties from Farmington to Ste. Gen to Mt. Vernon. Some sunshine is also possible at times, especially in southern counties. Short-term models have been consistently indicating a streak of light rain and snow sweeping through the area around sunset this evening as well….but again with surface temps above freezing few impacts are expected.
The upcoming work week is looking cool but mainly dry. A number of weak systems will be moving through the general region with small rain chances…including on Monday night and again about Thursday night. Otherwise….highs will be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 20s and 30s, just slightly above average for mid-January. MLK Day (Monday) is currently looking partly cloudy with highs in the 40s. The warmest day is expected to be Thursday, with highs in the 50s.
