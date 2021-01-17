First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to round out the weekend with another chilly day….before temps begin to moderate a bit during the work week. Patchy light precipitation is also likely today….but with mostly trace amounts and minimal impacts expected, with the possible exception of far northern counties from Farmington to Ste. Gen to Mt. Vernon. Some sunshine is also possible at times, especially in southern counties. Short-term models have been consistently indicating a streak of light rain and snow sweeping through the area around sunset this evening as well….but again with surface temps above freezing few impacts are expected.