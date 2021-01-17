First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A weak weather system will be moving through the region this evening with clouds and some patchy light precipitation. This could be a mix of light rain and light snow, but little impact expected as precip will be light and surface temps are above freezing. This system will move quickly off to the east before midnight, leaving behind a chilly but dry Monday morning with daybreak temps in the mid 20s to low 30s. Monday should be mainly dry, but another weak weather system approaching from the west will bring increasing clouds and perhaps some patchy light rain by Monday evening into Monday night. However, the chance of measurable rain looks pretty low at this point.