3,955 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Beshear reported 3,955 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and 19 new deaths.
Currently, 1,644 Kentuckians are hospitalized, 392 are in the ICU, and 203 are on ventilators.
“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” said Gov. Beshear. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”
325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered.
31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.