McCracken Co. parolee charged with methamphetamine trafficking

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff Office arrested a McCracken County man Friday night who was recently released on parole.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation into illegal drug trafficking occurring in McCracken and Graves Counties.
The investigation led to detectives obtaining and executing a search warrant, at 40 year old, Clinton L. Brewer’s residence, Friday night at 5252 Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County just after 7 p.m.
During the search warrant service Brewer and Amber D. Lowe, 33, of Paducah, were located inside the residence.
Brewer’s mother, Margaret Brewer, 59, of Paducah, arrived home while detectives were still on scene.
During the course of the search, Lowe was found to be in possession of a small amount of Marijuana.
A search of Margaret Brewer’s bedroom revealed a small quantity of Marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.
As the search continued, approximately 15 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine was located by Paducah Police K-9.
It was determined that the Methamphetamine belonged to Brewer.
Both Lowe and Margaret Brewer were issued citations and released.
Clinton Brewer was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Clinton Brewer was recently paroled out from prison on December 1, 2020 after serving 20 years for a murder conviction along with robbery and burglary convictions that occurred in the early 2000′s in McCracken County.
Brewer was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Brewer has since bonded out of jail.
He is facing various drug charges.
Lowe, 33 was issued a citation and released.
Margaret Brewer is facing possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
