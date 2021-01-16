Ironton Police search for 3 escaped inmates

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ironton Police Department is searching for three escaped inmates from the Iron County Jail.
Tracy Brown, 57, is a white male with green eyes and salt/pepper hair.
He is 5′9″.
He was last last known to be wearing a black and white jumpsuit.
Dwight Abernathie, 36, is white, 6′1″ and has blue eyes with red hair.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants.
Samuel Gillam, 35, is white, with blue eyes and brown hair.
He is 5′6″.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and striped pants.
The subjects escaped from the Iron County Jail between 10 p.m. on January 15 and 7 a.m. on January 16.
Their directions of travel are unknow.
If spotted do not approach the subjects, contact your local law enforcement agency.
The escapees are known to be armed.
If you any information regarding the whereabouts of any of the subjects call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-4000.
