Heartland officials prepare roads, bridges for snow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today the Heartland was hit with snow, local transportation officials said they plan to keep the streets clear.
“We’ll have crews available if we need to be out tomorrow,” said Tammy Hefner, a MoDOT engineer for the Southeast District.
She said they already did preparations, before the storm, and are ready for whatever the weather entails.
“We went out and put some salt on some of our roads and bridges,” she said. “We’ve got full crews out ready for the night shift. We’ll have our salt ready on our trucks and have them out there.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) treated bridges and surfaces in Western Kentucky, despite the difficulties of COVID-19.
In a release by KYTC it states, “The COVID-19 pandemic, which to date has killed more than 3000 Kentuckians and has the potential for sidelining entire work crew”.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray stated, “We’ve done our best to see around the corner by planning how to keep our work crews as protected as possible from COVID.”
Locals said they plan to stay home and off the roads.
“Definitely, I like to try and stay warm in this weather,” said Jason Pruitt.
“When you add this I’d rather stay home and not mess with it,” said Jennifer Lee.
