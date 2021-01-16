First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A few patches of snow linger this morning but overall things are drying out as the cold upper low moves away to the east. This will leave behind a chilly and dreary weekend. While today looks to be mainly dry, another weak upper system could bring more scattered light mixed precipitation later tonight and Sunday. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s….along with a chilly westerly breeze. Later tonight into Sunday scattered light wet snow and rain showers are likely to redevelop....but with only minor impacts expected. Highs on Sunday may be a couple of degrees cold again….mainly in the mid 30s to around 40.