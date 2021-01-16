First Alert Forecast Sunday Evening

We had a few peeks of sun today, but the overall pattern remains chilly and mostly cloudy. A weak upper system from the northwest will move through tonight and tomorrow with a chance of some patchy light precipitation at times….flurries tonight and maybe some light rain and snow on Sunday. Overall impacts look minimal, except for perhaps way up toward I-64 in Southern Illinois where there could be just enough snow to make for slick travel. Otherwise, highs on Sunday look to range from about 35 near Mt. Vernon to 45 near Kennett.