Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday. (Source: Ohio State University)
By Jessica Ladd | January 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 1:49 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their 20′s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 70′s o Male: 1 in their 40′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,152 lab confirmed positives, including 38 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,417 lab-confirmed positives, including 23 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 425 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.