Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their 20′s
White County
o Female: 1 in their 70′s o Male: 1 in their 40′s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,152 lab confirmed positives, including 38 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,417 lab-confirmed positives, including 23 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 425 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation
