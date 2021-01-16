Cave-in-Rock Ferry back open

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is back open.
The ferry temporarily closed due to high winds Saturday afternoon.
Winds along the Ohio River at the ferry landing were running about 18 miles an hour with higher gusts to 25 mph in mid-river.
Anytime the wind runs upstream, it can create hazardous river conditions that force the ferry to halt service.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is operated by an independent contractor with joint funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation through a ferry authority.
