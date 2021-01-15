Vehicle crash into building causes road closure

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 129/East State Line Street in Fulton, Kentucky is closed after a vehicle crashed into a building on Thursday, January 14.
The closure is in the 200 block of East State Line Street, just east of the KY 307 intersection, near Pontotoc Park.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) closed the road due to structural damage the building received in the crash.
Engineers will be called in to examine the building.
The duration of this closure is unknown at this time.
KYTC has set up portable message boards and signage to alert drivers about the closure and a detour route.
Drivers are asked to detour along KY 1218/Reed Road, U.S. 45, and KY 116 for truck traffic.
