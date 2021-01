“The Tennessee National Guard is preparing to send Soldiers and Airmen to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. scheduled for Jan. 20. These Tennessee National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will be providing communications, logistics, food service and religious support. All units will support the District of Columbia National Guard as part of a task force of Army and Air National Guard members from across the country. This mission to support the Presidential Inauguration in our Nation’s Capital will not impact our ongoing COVID-19 mission to support the Tennessee Department of Health with testing and the administration of the vaccine, nor our ability to support other missions within our great State -- this is why our more than 12,000 Soldiers and Airmen wear the uniform. The Tennessee National Guard received a request from the Department of Safety to provide Soldiers and Airmen to support the Tennessee Highway Patrol at the State Capitol.”