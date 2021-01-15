SIU students to observe MLK Day with community service

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale students will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day of service on Saturday, January 23.
Students will be volunteering to help community organizations, while following social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 safety protocols.
Groups sizes will be capped at nine students.
“We are excited to connect students with service in honor of Dr. King,” said Sarah Marbes, coordinator of the Center for Service-Learning and Volunteerism. “The service day will look a little different this year in terms of size, schedule and safety precautions, but students can still make a big impact. My hope is that volunteering shows students how they can be a positive force in the community, as Dr. King was, and helps them form a deeper connection to the Carbondale area.”
The following are the areas where students will be volunteering and what they will be doing to help the Carbondale community:
- Working with Keep Carbondale Beautiful from 9 a.m. to noon, cleaning up Attucks Park, 800 N. Wall St.
- Assisting with cleaning and painting at the Eurma C. Hayes Center, 441 E. Willow St., 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
- Helping to plant bulbs and paint a mural from 9 a.m. to noon at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois, 250 N. Springer St.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday observed as a National Day of Service.
