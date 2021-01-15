Sheriff’s office searching for endangered missing man in Williamson Co., Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing endangered senior with Alzheimer’s.
Roger Cheatham, 72 of Bush, was reported missing on Thursday, January 14 after he walked from his home on South Sixth Street and did not return home.
Cheatham was last seen walking west bound on Cypress Street at Route 149 in Bush around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said Cheatham is known to stop at the Casey’s General Store off of Rte. 149 in Hurst, which is not too far from Bush.
Anyone with information about Cheatham’s whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541.
