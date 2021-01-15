S7HD administers 1,269 doses of COVID-19 vaccine; confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - According to the Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD), they have administered 1,269 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
S7HD is also reporting 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Region and 80 newly recovered cases.
Alexander County has five new cases, Johnson County has nine new cases, Massac County has six, Pope County has three new cases, Pulaski County has 10, and Union County has 11 new cases.
Out of the 5,648 total cases, 1,275 are currently active.
There have been 76 deaths.
