Security at Ky. Capitol to be increased

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, has announced they will be increasing the security around the Kentucky State Capitol grounds.
On Jan. 6, there were what Beshear called, “domestic terror threats against state capitols all over the United States” and a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
There will be an increased presence of Kentucky State Police, Frankfort Police and the Kentucky National Guard at the Ky. Capitol.
In addition, areas near the Ky. Capitol will be closed on Sunday.
Beshear noted the inconvenience some people in the area would experience, “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and your patriotism. Domestic terror is never OK. We must stop it every time we see it, and we cannot let what we saw at the U.S. Capitol become a new normal for this country.”
Brig. Gen. Haldane (Hal) B. Lamberton, Adjutant General of the Kentucky National Guard stated that the use of the National Guard has been approved.
Acting Commissioner Lt. Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. of the Kentucky State Police said, “In order to protect all citizens, the Kentucky State Police provides security at the state Capitol. KSP has not received any requests or notifications of a rally. However, precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the public and state buildings, and will be adjusted as needed,” Lt. Col. Burnett said. “In an effort to minimize the potential of an extreme event, Capitol grounds will be closed on Sunday.”
