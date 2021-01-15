Security at Ky. Capitol to be increased

Acting Commissioner Lt. Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. of the Kentucky State Police said, “In order to protect all citizens, the Kentucky State Police provides security at the state Capitol. KSP has not received any requests or notifications of a rally. However, precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the public and state buildings, and will be adjusted as needed,” Lt. Col. Burnett said. “In an effort to minimize the potential of an extreme event, Capitol grounds will be closed on Sunday.”