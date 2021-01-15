Salvation Army calls 2020 Christmas Campaign a success

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army, a Christian faith-based human service charity, is calling their 2020 annual Christmas Campaign a success.
The Christmas Campaign was six weeks of intense fundraising, with a goal of at least $340,000.00.
Lt. Matt DeGonia, a Salvation Army Corps Officer, stated that they did not reach the goal, but they were close enough that they will not have to do a major overhaul of their budget.
“Everything raised during Christmas stays local and goes right back into the community,” said DeGonia. “We use it to keep the lights on, to feed the hungry and to keep people housed throughout the year.”
