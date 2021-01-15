Regional Photographer Exhibit opens at Southeastern Illinois College

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Regional Photographer Exhibit at the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College opens on Tuesday, February 2 until May 14.
The 60 piece exhibition holds works from artists from across the region.
Subject matter includes portraits, wildlife and nature, and others.
“This show is going to be beautiful with various content,” said museum curator, Melody Bryant. “I am excited for visitors to see this representation of our region through the lenses of these photographers. The photographers have been incredible to work with and I’m grateful for the works that they submitted.”
The museum is limiting to no more than 10 visitors at one time.
Appointments are encouraged and masks are required in the museum as well as on SIC’s campus.
The hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first Sunday of the month, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment.
For more information or to make an appointment, contact 618-252-5400 ext. 2599, email hisemuseum@sic.edu or visit www.sic.edu/hisemuseum.
