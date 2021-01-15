34 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, January 15.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 8,502 with 7,184 resolved and 128 deaths.
Cape Girardeau County remains in the Critical Risk category. The seven-day positivity rate is 14.9 percent.
In long-term care facilities in the county, the health center reported a total of 476 cases of COVID-19 with 388 resolved and 67 deaths.
