Mo. House cancels session due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House is canceling work next week because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the Capitol.
Republican House leaders announced the decision late Thursday.
House leaders didn’t specify how many lawmakers and staffers are ill. But at least two lawmakers tested positive and another is quarantining.
House leaders say they plan to return to work the week of Jan. 25.
A spokesman for Senate Republican leaders say that chamber still plans on working next week.
