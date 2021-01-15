Light snow will continue this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. An area of low pressure near St. Louis will rotate south towards the Ohio River overnight. Ahead of this system we are see scattered snow showers and flurries. Most areas will receive a dusting up to a half inch. A few localized areas could receive up to an inch with the heavier snow showers, mainly on grassy surfaces. We will likely see a few slick spots develop on bridges and overpasses but wide spread travel issues are not anticipated. Temperatures this evening will fall to near freezing around midnight and bottom out close to 30 degrees by morning.