KYTC Dist. 1 crews pre-treating roads

KYTC Dist. 1 crews pre-treating roads
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has three of the five new tow plows that are part of the state's snowfighting fleet. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch | January 15, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 2:57 PM

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Ahead of what’s expected to be a dusting of snow, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in District 1 pre-treated along area highways on Friday, January 15.

Many of our KYTC District 1 crews have been out today pre-treating bridges, overpasses, and potential trouble spots. Our dash cam followed a crew spraying brine along Interstate 24 in Lyon County and Marshall County. The crew encountered some early afternoon snow showers as they went about their work. It was snowing with an outside temperature of 47 degrees around 2 p.m., near Calvert City. Due to previously scheduled maintenance activities, not all counties were able to pre-treat in preparation for tonight’s snow and ice event. All crews have trucks fueled and really to roll should our Western Kentucky counties get more snow than expected. Video is attached here. More info can be found on our timeline immediately below this post.

Posted by KYTC District 1 on Friday, January 15, 2021

Drivers should be aware of slow-moving trucks on the road spraying brine on bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots throughout the day. For many of the counties this will be the last opportunity for accumulating snow this winter.

According to KYTC, the brine dries to a fine powder coating of salt that sticks to the road surface and is activated by falling snow.

Pre-treating improves driving conditions, then makes it easier for crews to plow snow by keeping frozen precipitation from sticking to the driving surface.

While Friday’s sunshine warmed pavement temperatures, KYTC said the forecast includes a possibility for localized heavy snow showers that could cause some accumulation on roads.

The KYTC District 1 Snow and Ice Team will continue to monitor changing conditions through the evening hours.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.