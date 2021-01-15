KYTC Dist. 1 crews pre-treating roads

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Ahead of what’s expected to be a dusting of snow, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in District 1 pre-treated along area highways on Friday, January 15.
Drivers should be aware of slow-moving trucks on the road spraying brine on bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots throughout the day. For many of the counties this will be the last opportunity for accumulating snow this winter.
According to KYTC, the brine dries to a fine powder coating of salt that sticks to the road surface and is activated by falling snow.
Pre-treating improves driving conditions, then makes it easier for crews to plow snow by keeping frozen precipitation from sticking to the driving surface.
While Friday’s sunshine warmed pavement temperatures, KYTC said the forecast includes a possibility for localized heavy snow showers that could cause some accumulation on roads.
The KYTC District 1 Snow and Ice Team will continue to monitor changing conditions through the evening hours.
