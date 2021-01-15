KYTC Dist. 1 crews pre-treating roads

Many of our KYTC District 1 crews have been out today pre-treating bridges, overpasses, and potential trouble spots. Our dash cam followed a crew spraying brine along Interstate 24 in Lyon County and Marshall County. The crew encountered some early afternoon snow showers as they went about their work. It was snowing with an outside temperature of 47 degrees around 2 p.m., near Calvert City. Due to previously scheduled maintenance activities, not all counties were able to pre-treat in preparation for tonight’s snow and ice event. All crews have trucks fueled and really to roll should our Western Kentucky counties get more snow than expected. Video is attached here. More info can be found on our timeline immediately below this post.