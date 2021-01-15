John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Veterans Food Pantry to change locations

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center has announced that the Veterans Healthy Food Surplus Food Pantry will now be located at the National Guard Armory in Poplar Bluff.
The Armory is located at 1605 Cravens Road in Poplar Bluff.
The food pantry will be a drive-through distribution.
The pantry hours start at 9:00 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
Veterans who are interested do not have to sign up.
It is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Project managers said they expect to serve up to 80 veterans each month with the program.
It is funded through the Southeast Missouri Food Bank and individual donations.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.