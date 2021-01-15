John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Veterans Food Pantry to change locations

Bulk food generic (Source: unsplash.com)
By Ashley Smith | January 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 3:44 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center has announced that the Veterans Healthy Food Surplus Food Pantry will now be located at the National Guard Armory in Poplar Bluff.

The Armory is located at 1605 Cravens Road in Poplar Bluff.

The food pantry will be a drive-through distribution.

The pantry hours start at 9:00 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Veterans Food Pantry Distribution
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Veterans Food Pantry Distribution (Source: John J. Pershing VA Medical Center)

Veterans who are interested do not have to sign up.

It is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Project managers said they expect to serve up to 80 veterans each month with the program.

It is funded through the Southeast Missouri Food Bank and individual donations.

