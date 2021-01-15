Jackson Co., Ill. residents can reverse some outstanding traffic warrants

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A warrant amnesty initiative will look at all traffic matters currently active in Jackson County.
The county state’s attorney, Joe Cervantez, and the county presiding judge, Christy W. Solverson, announced the initiative on Friday, January 15.
They said warrant amnesty will allow citizens in certain cases to get warrant cancellations and new court dates without posting a cash bond.
The purpose of the initiative is to allow people with outstanding traffic warrants to have an opportunity to resolve their cases without fear of arrest and without the expense of posting a cash bond.
A defendant may appear before the court by Zoom on Thursday, February 11 or Thursday, March 11 at 9 a.m. and ask the court to reverse the outstanding warrant. You can click here for more information on joining virtual court.
The state’s attorney’s office will not object to the request.
The court will reverse the warrant and set the case for a future court date without a needed cash bond or other fees.
Assistant state’s attorneys and assistant public defender’s will be available to help defendants if they need guidance.
All traffic warrants are eligible.
Warrants for $5,000 or less will be reversed, removed from the system and new court dates will be sent out.
Bench warrants greater than $5,000, and cases involving DUI, leaving the scene of an accident (injury involved) and reckless driving will be set for a hearing before the judge to reverse the warrant.
Carbondale Interim Police Chief Stan Reno and Jackson County Sheriff Robert Burns helped with the two-day initiative.
