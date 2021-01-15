Heartland jewelry store owner stops at nothing to get stolen ring back

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After thieves stole from a Heartland jewelry store, the owner stopped at nothing to get her ring back.
January 11 started as a normal day for Christina Roosman, owner of Jewelry Journey in Cape Girardeau.
“We were extremely busy. We usually are busy on Monday’s,” Roosman said.
But Roosman said that all changed after a couple walked in.
“She asked him to see a ring in the case. It was one of our biggest rings in the case,” she said.
In the surveillance video you can see the woman flashing the 6 carat, multi-diamond, 14k white gold ring.
But she never gave it back, and didn’t buy the ring, which was worth $3,500.
“She took her hand down, stuck it in her pocket and that’s when the ring came off,” she said.
Roosman said it wasn’t until hours after the couple left that they realized the ring was missing.
She made a police report, but also took to social media to track the suspects down.
“I took the videos and I posted them on Facebook. I think the next day by the afternoon we had like 180 shares,” she said
Soon, she started getting calls that the suspects were spotted walking near the Neighborhood Walmart.
Roosman and an employee both decided to check it out themselves after notifying police.
“I started back toward the comedy club and I saw Kia chasing them on foot,” she said.
That’s when Roosman said the suspects actually asked her for help, not realizing who she was.
“She ran up to my window and she said can you give us a ride, this guy’s crazy he’s chasing us and I was just like, sure,” she said.
And the only reason she let the alleged thieves in her car, she knew the police were right around the corner.
“I just pulled right up to the police car, pulled right in beside him and I rolled down my window and I said they’re in my back seat,” she said.
But, what about the ring?
Roosman said she found out the couple sold it to another jewelry store in town.
She said, legally, she doesn’t have to pay them for the ring, but wants to do the right thing.
“So, when I have the money, I am going to go and pay them and get the ring back,” she said.
A true jewelry heist gone wrong.
The suspects are charged with stealing and are currently in the Cape Girardeau County Jail
