Harrah’s Metropolis to resume gaming Saturday

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Harrah’s Metropolis will resume gaming on Saturday morning, January 16.
This comes after Governor JB Pritzker announced on Friday that southern Illinois was one of three regions moving out of Tier 3 mitigations into Tier 2.
Tier 2 mitigations includes limited video gaming and casino gambling.
Harrah’s said it would be open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The beverage service on the casino floor is suspended and dining is carry-out only.
Everyone is required to wear a mask inside the casino.
