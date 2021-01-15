Harrah’s Metropolis to resume gaming Saturday

Harrah’s Metropolis will resume gaming on Saturday morning, January 16. (Source: Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch | January 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 3:42 PM

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Harrah’s Metropolis will resume gaming on Saturday morning, January 16.

This comes after Governor JB Pritzker announced on Friday that southern Illinois was one of three regions moving out of Tier 3 mitigations into Tier 2.

Tier 2 mitigations includes limited video gaming and casino gambling.

Harrah’s said it would be open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The beverage service on the casino floor is suspended and dining is carry-out only.

Everyone is required to wear a mask inside the casino.

