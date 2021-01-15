Graceland offering virtual tours for guests

“We are thrilled to now offer Graceland Virtual Live Tours to Elvis fans around the world. In a typical year, Graceland hosts visitors from over 125 countries and from all 50 states. And, although Graceland remains open for limited capacity in-person tours, now, more than ever, people are looking for quality entertainment experiences they can enjoy from the comfort of their own home. For those who have always wanted to visit Graceland but never had the chance, to those who’ve been here many times and are looking for a bespoke Graceland experience, this tour is for them.”

Debbie Miller, CMO, Elvis Presley Enterprises