Southern Ill., other regions to move to Tier 2 mitigations

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a virtual briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 15.
Following a decrease in COVID-19 test positivity rates and hospitalizations throughout the state, Governor Pritzker announced regions across the state are now eligible to move out of Tier 3 mitigations, the strictest tier of Illinois’ resurgence mitigation plan, implemented shortly before Thanksgiving.
As of Friday, regions moving into Tier 2 include:
- Region 1 - North
- Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago
- Region 2 - North-Central
- Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford
- Region 5 - Southern
- Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson
Currently, Regions 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will remain in Tier 3 mitigations, with several likely to meet the metrics to move to Tier 2 in the coming days.
The adjustments to the mitigations, in light of ramped up vaccination efforts, include Tier 1 of the resurgence mitigation plan now allow restaurants and bars in a qualifying region to resume indoor dining with limited capacity.
Youth and recreational sports may also resume play following the Illinois Department of Public Health’s All Sports Policy in all regions moving out of Tier 3.
In order to move to Tier 2 mitigations, a region must meet the following metrics:
- A test positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; and
- Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; and
- A sustained decrease in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
In order to move to Tier 1 mitigations, a region must meet the following metrics:
- A test positivity rate below 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; and
- Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; and
- No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
In order to move to Phase 4, a region must meet the following metrics:
- A test positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; and
- Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; and
- No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
Vaccine plan
In addition, Governor Pritzker announced Phase 1A of the vaccine plan is on track to be completed next week, with the entire state moving to Phase 1B on Monday, January 25.
Hundreds of pharmacy vaccination sites will open, as well as the National Guard will deploy to Cook County to stand up sites. St. Clair County will follow.
As of January 15, Illinois including Chicago has received a total of approximately 726,475 doses since vaccinations first launched last month, not including the federal program that serves long-term care residents.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,642 new COVID-19 cases and 123 additional deaths on Friday.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: a man in his 80s from Franklin County, two men in their 70s from Jefferson County and a woman in her 70s from Williamson County.
Currently, 3,446 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 712 are in the ICU and 386 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 7.7 percent.
A total of 1,059,324 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 18,049 deaths.
Currently, 14,564,776 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
