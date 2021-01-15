Gov. Pritzker activates Ill. National Guard to secure state buildings in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker activated 250 members of the Illinois National Guard on Friday, January 15.
This is in response to the warnings issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding threats to state capital cities in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
“Following the violent siege at our nation’s capitol and reports from federal law enforcement on threats to state capitals, I am bringing all resources to bear to protect our residents and our democratic process,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our exemplary members of the Illinois National Guard will be working closely with our State Police as well as local and federal authorities to keep our capital city safe. We will continue to be fully transparent with the public on any new information and the steps we are taking to respond.”
State public safety agencies, including the Illinois State Police, Secretary of State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency are working with local and federal counterparts to protect residents while safeguarding the right to peaceful protest.
The governor also activated an additional 100 members of the Illinois National Guard in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.
These additional troops will join the approximately 200 members of the Guard that were previously activated by the governor.
On Monday, January 11, the FBI issued an intelligence bulletin pointing to potential for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to the inauguration.
