First Alert Friday Forecast

A cold upper low will move across the region today, spinning along I-70 just to our north. This will make for a light but potentially slippery winter precip mix mainly from about noon thru midnight. With temps above freezing today, there is likely to be a mix of rain, graupel and snow….mostly melting on contact. But eventually it will cool closer to freezing and things could get a bit more slippery…especially during the late afternoon and evening. Anyone with plans to be out driving around tonight should expect to find some slick or slippery spots. Snow totals are always tricky, but overall it looks like we could get an inch or so north to just a trace south.
The upcoming weekend looks mostly cloudy and chilly but mainly dry, other than a flurry or two. We’ll try to warm up again a bit next week…but with a couple of rain chances thrown in. There is a lot of uncertainty with regards to precip systems next week….but right now it looks like wet weather (rain) is most likely Tuesday and Tuesday night….then mostly dry for the remainder of the week.
