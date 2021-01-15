First Alert Friday Forecast

A cold upper low will move across the region today, spinning along I-70 just to our north. This will make for a light but potentially slippery winter precip mix mainly from about noon thru midnight. With temps above freezing today, there is likely to be a mix of rain, graupel and snow….mostly melting on contact. But eventually it will cool closer to freezing and things could get a bit more slippery…especially during the late afternoon and evening. Anyone with plans to be out driving around tonight should expect to find some slick or slippery spots. Snow totals are always tricky, but overall it looks like we could get an inch or so north to just a trace south.