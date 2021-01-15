First Alert: Blustery with flurries, light snow

(KFVS) - Today is going to feel an look a lot like winter.
Northern counties will likely see snow.
Flurries and light snow will impact most areas while a few moderate to heavy snow showers may occur in portions of southern Illinois and northern counties in southeast Missouri.
Heavier snow bands could reduce visibility and accumulate quickly between 1/4 to 1/2 an inch. This could also create slicks spots on roads.
Heading into the evening, additional snow in some areas could get up to an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces.
A few slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses but wide spread travel issues are not anticipated.
Temperatures this evening will fall to near freezing around midnight and close to 30 degrees by morning.
Send us your photos and videos below.
This weekend will be chilly in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Flurries are possible.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.