Delta School District softens COVID-19 athletic attendance restrictions

DELTA, Mo. (KFVS) - Delta schools could have more fans at its home games after adjusting a COVID-19 protocol at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Tickets are no longer required to attend games, there is no limit according to Superintendent and Coach, David Heeb.
“We’re in a really good place, so we can at least try this,” Heeb said.
He said, since COVID-19 cases have gone down and fans in attendance follow the mask rule so well, he doesn’t feel the ticket requirement is needed anymore.
“We were basically trying to operate at 25 percent capacity,” Heeb said.
That’s about 250 people in the gym.
“So far we haven’t had a crowd bigger than that, but if we do I feel comfortable with such overwhelming mask participation and cooperation that we would still be okay,” Heeb said.
This decision, made at the January school board meeting, could last for the rest of the season if fans continue cooperating with the COVID-19 guidelines.
“If it goes the other way, I know I can speak for the board, we won’t hesitate to change it back to the way it was,” he said.
The concession stand is now open as well.
“We just thought with such overwhelming participation and cooperation that we would try this and I just can’t thank our community enough because they’ve been so supportive,” he said.
Sophomores Lacey Blatteo and Sierra Berry said they appreciate the fact that school continues to stay open and they no longer have to pick and choose which family members can come to the game.
“I have no idea what I would do without basketball, so keeping it open is fantastic for me,” Berry said.
“I think as long as we get to play basketball, they’ll do whatever it takes,” Blatteo said.
The school board meets once a month to adjust Coronavirus protocols.
