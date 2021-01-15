2 charged in connection to armed robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery on Thursday, January 14.
Rodney L. Henderson, 26, of Murphysboro, and Jarquez K. Brown, 25, of Murphysboro, were charged with armed robbery.
They were both taken to the Jackson County Jail.
At around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, Carbondale police received a report of an armed robbery in the 800 block of E. Grand Avenue.
They say the victim arranged an online meeting with some acquaintances for a drug transaction.
According to the police investigation, the two suspects, Henderson and Brown, arrived and had a handgun. They then stole property from the victim before leaving the scene in a vehicle.
Police say the victim followed them in another vehicle and the suspects fired a gun at him.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the suspects in Murphysboro a short time later where they were arrested.
