Winds Starting to Increase--Very Breezy Afternoon

Clouds will be increasing through the morning hours. Temperatures will range in the 30s with southwesterly winds picking up by the afternoon. Gusts can be between 25-30 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s/low 50s during the early afternoon for the western half of the Heartland while Kentucky and Tennessee will reach them during the late afternoon. This will be due to a cold front moving from west to east. There can be a few showers later today and possibly a few snowflakes as temperatures cool off tonight, but no impacts are expected.