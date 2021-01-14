Winds Starting to Increase--Very Breezy Afternoon

Clouds will be increasing through the morning hours. Temperatures will range in the 30s with southwesterly winds picking up by the afternoon. Gusts can be between 25-30 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s/low 50s during the early afternoon for the western half of the Heartland while Kentucky and Tennessee will reach them during the late afternoon. This will be due to a cold front moving from west to east. There can be a few showers later today and possibly a few snowflakes as temperatures cool off tonight, but no impacts are expected.
Heading into Friday, it will be breezy and cold behind the front. The central low, which will be to our north, will move south closer to the Heartland on Friday. This will allow for flurries and snow showers to occur even into Saturday. Accumulations could be a dusting to half an inch especially in northern counties. A small chance of isolated areas up to an inch could occur from Farmington, MO to Mount Vernon, IL. This is still something to watch.
The weekend will be cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s. More average temperatures will be back next week.
-Lisa
