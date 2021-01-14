What you need to know Jan. 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, January 14.
Our warming trend will come to an end this afternoon.
Wake-up temps this morning are mild in the 30s.
Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day and it will also be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.
High temps will be early in the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, then drop into the 40s as a front pushes moves into the Heartland this afternoon.
A few showers are possible today and flurries when temperatures cool off tonight. No impacts are expected.
Friday will be breezy and cold.
There is a chance for snow flurries and snow showers, even into Saturday.
Some areas could get a dusting to a half an inch, especially in our northern counties. There is a small chance of isolated areas reaching up to an inch from Farmington to Mt. Vernon. This is something still to watch.
The weekend will be cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Average temps return next week.
- A global team of WHO researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries.
- The U.S. recorded an all-time, one-day high of 4,327 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Johnson & Johnson has announced positive early results from its experimental coronavirus vaccine as it continues with the final stages of testing.
- The Scott County Health Department created a wait list for those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
- A southeast Missouri regional library is providing free meals during this COVID-19 pandemic.
- House Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach President Trump on one charge: “incitement of insurrection” on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will not begin a trial until next Tuesday, at the very earliest.
- Those who monitor online chatter say the threat of more violence in the U.S. by far-right fringe groups hasn’t abated, though it has been tougher to track since the social media platform Parler, a haven for right-wing extremists, was booted off the internet.
- During a Lame Duck Session, Illinois lawmakers passed a Criminal Justice Reform Bill on Wednesday that one southern Illinois Senator calls dangerous.
- Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was worth at least $550 million and grew to an estimated $640 million without a winner. The Mega Millions jackpot also soared to $750 million after no one won the jackpot after Tuesday night’s drawing.
- A Poplar Bluff woman received a personalized photo puzzle that wasn’t hers, creating a mystery she helped solve one piece at a time.
- The Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport is one step closer to renovation upgrades.
- Royal Caribbean Group has suspended all sailings through the end of April.
- Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.
- The coronavirus has left one Arizona family feeling helpless, only able to watch on FaceTime as a 42-year-old father of three declines in the intensive care unit.
- Two New Hampshire veterans, who are in-laws and have been friends since 1949, received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine together.
