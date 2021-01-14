What you need to know Jan. 14

Today is National Dress Up Your Pet Day. (Source: KAIT-TV)
First Alert Weather

Our warming trend will come to an end this afternoon.

Wake-up temps this morning are mild in the 30s.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day and it will also be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

High temps will be early in the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, then drop into the 40s as a front pushes moves into the Heartland this afternoon.

A few showers are possible today and flurries when temperatures cool off tonight. No impacts are expected.

Friday will be breezy and cold.

There is a chance for snow flurries and snow showers, even into Saturday.

Some areas could get a dusting to a half an inch, especially in our northern counties. There is a small chance of isolated areas reaching up to an inch from Farmington to Mt. Vernon. This is something still to watch.

The weekend will be cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Average temps return next week.

Making headlines

  • Royal Caribbean Group has suspended all sailings through the end of April.
  • Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.
  • The coronavirus has left one Arizona family feeling helpless, only able to watch on FaceTime as a 42-year-old father of three declines in the intensive care unit.
  • Two New Hampshire veterans, who are in-laws and have been friends since 1949, received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine together.

