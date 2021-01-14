Scott County Health Department creates COVID-19 vaccine wait list

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -The Scott County Health Department created a wait list for those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We were getting so many phone calls from interested individuals of every walk of life,” said Barry Cook, Scott County Health Department Administrator.
The high number of calls prompted the health department to make the wait list for people wanting to get vaccinated.
“We can get an idea of people who are at least interested at this point,” said Cook.
Cook said it’s up the Missouri Health Officials to decide when the general public can be vaccinated.
For now, the county is only vaccinating those in Phase 1A, including healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, and hospice staff.
“We still have no idea when we will get vaccines. We have no idea when the next phase will come out as far as moving away from healthcare workers to other people,” he said.
As people wait, Cook said it’s best to join the waitlist to be the first to know when the vaccine will be available to everyone.
“It’s just another tool in trying to take care of this situation. I mean you relate it to people getting flu shots. I know everybody doesn’t get a flu shot, but tons of people do. And it’s kind of the same thing,” said Cook.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also made a similar wait list. As of January 13th, about 6,200 people have signed up in Cape County, according to Maria Davis.
