Purchase District Health Department offers pre-registration form for COVID-19 vaccine

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) has released their COVID-19 vaccination plans.
The health department will be working with Lourdes Mercy Health to begin vaccinating those 70-years-old and older.
Those wanting a vaccine, that fall under the Phase 1A, B or C, can pre-register for the vaccination by filling out an online form here.
PDHD said the online form will help them coordinate the vaccine distribution.
Those who fill out a form will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
Lourdes Mercy Health is also scheduling vaccination appointments online here or by contacting them at 866-624-0366
Registration for Phase 2, 3, 4 is not yet available.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.