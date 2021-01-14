Purchase District Health Department offers pre-registration form for COVID-19 vaccine

Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine phases (Source: Kentucky)
By Ashley Smith | January 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 9:38 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) has released their COVID-19 vaccination plans.

The health department will be working with Lourdes Mercy Health to begin vaccinating those 70-years-old and older.

Those wanting a vaccine, that fall under the Phase 1A, B or C, can pre-register for the vaccination by filling out an online form here.

PDHD said the online form will help them coordinate the vaccine distribution.

Those who fill out a form will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

Lourdes Mercy Health is also scheduling vaccination appointments online here or by contacting them at 866-624-0366

Purchase Health vaccine phases
Purchase Health vaccine phases (Source: Purchase Health)
Ky. Phase definitions
Ky. Phase definitions (Source: Ky.)

Registration for Phase 2, 3, 4 is not yet available.

