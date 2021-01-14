Check map of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Phase 1B - Tier 1 of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan began on Thursday, January 14.
Phase 1B - Tier 2 will begin on Monday, January 18.
“Beginning the activation of Phase 1B is all about saving lives and protecting those most vulnerable to exposure and illness from this virus,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We are looking forward to increased vaccine supply in the coming weeks as supply is the leading factor that dictates our movement through our plan. The more supply we receive, the quicker we can reach our goal of making vaccines available to every Missourian who wants one.”
Tier 1 of Phase 1B focuses on protecting those who keep Missourians safe, including law enforcement, fire service and public health professionals, among others.
Tier 2 of Phase 1B focuses on those who are at increased risk for severe illness, including people aged 65 and older and any adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD or intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome, heart conditions, a weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams issued a statewide health order on Thursday regarding the next phases in the vaccination plan.
The order outlines who can be vaccinated as part of the state’s determined phases and applies to those administering the vaccines.
According to a release from the governor’s office, while the initial tiers in Phase 1B were activated on Thursday and Monday, there are currently not enough vaccines for everyone included in the groups. The governor’s office said as additional supplies arrive, the activation will allow for the greatest vaccine coverage where it is most needed.
People in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1 should work through their employer and/or association to access the vaccine.
Those in Phase 1B - Tier 2 should contact their local pharmacy or health care provider for more information.
Based on reporting from providers, at least 27 percent of Phase 1A has received the first dose of the vaccine.
Missourians began receiving first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in December.
More than 160,000 people have received an initial dose, and more than 22,000 have now been fully vaccinated with the two-dose series.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.