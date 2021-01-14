KYTC Paducah Regional Driver Licensing Office reopened

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Tuesday, January 19, that the Paducah KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office has been reopened.
KYTC said they temporarily closed the office, on Thursday, January 14, as a precaution following a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving staff.
Customers with appointments were rescheduled or referred to another KYTC driver licensing facility.
If customers need to schedule an appointment at any of Kentucky’s licensing offices they can make one online here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.