First Alert: Breezy afternoon, warm trend ending

(KFVS) - Our warming trend will come to an end this afternoon.
Wake-up temps this morning are mild in the 30s.
Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day and it will also be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.
High temps will be early in the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, then drop into the 40s as a front pushes moves into the Heartland this afternoon.
A few showers are possible today and flurries when temperatures cool off tonight. No impacts are expected.
Friday will be breezy and cold.
There is a chance for snow flurries and snow showers, even into Saturday.
Some areas could get a dusting to a half an inch, especially in our northern counties. There is a small chance of isolated areas reaching up to an inch from Farmington to Mt. Vernon. This is something still to watch.
The weekend will be cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Average temps return next week.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.