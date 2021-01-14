2 dead after crash on southbound I-55 at 98mm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people died in a crash on southbound Interstate 55 on Thursday, January 14.
According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 98 mile marker around 2:48 p.m.
They said a passenger car was going northbound on I-55 when it left the road, crossed the divided median and hit an SUV that was going southbound.
According to police, the driver of the car was trapped inside and the passenger was ejected on impact.
The passenger, an 18-year-old Cape Girardeau woman, died as a result of her injuries.
The driver was removed from the car by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and taken to an area hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
The passenger of the SUV was also removed from that vehicle. Both occupants of the SUV were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
According to police, the SUV passenger, a 77-year-old woman from Galesburg, Ill., later passed away from her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
