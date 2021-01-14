Boil water order issued for all Pinckneyville customers

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Pinckneyville issued a boil water order for the entire city and its customers on Tuesday, January 19.
The boil water order is due to crews working on the filter effluent tank replacement project at the city’s water treatment facility.
The order is in effect until further notice.
The city said the order could be lengthy due to the nature of the project and EPA water sampling regulations to clear the boil water order.
