Bi-County Health Dept. offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Bi-County Health Department will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus.
The health department will be administering vaccines for Phase 1A and 1B at the following locations:
- Friday, Jan. 15 - The Pavilion of the City of Marion from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 19 - The Pavilion of the City of Marion from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 20 - The Pavilion of the City of Marion from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 21 - The Pavilion of the City of Marion from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 - The Pavilion of the City of Marion from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 - The Pavilion of the City of Marion from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 28 - VF Factory Outlet Store in West Frankfort from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You must live or work in Franklin or Williamson County in order to receive the vaccine. Proof of residency/employment may be required at the time of the clinic.
You can click here to schedule an appointment.
The health department said it would be holding additional clinics in the coming weeks.
They ask that you wear a mask and social distance while at the clinic.
Parking is located outside of the clinic where you are registered.
They recommend allotting 30-40 minutes, which includes a suggested observation time of 15 minutes after you have received your vaccination.
The health department said you will not be eligible for a vaccination if:
- You are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or have other illness
- You or someone in your household is quarantined, isolated or are awaiting test results
- You have been positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days and are not well
- If you have been previously positive and have received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma treatment in the last 90 days
- If you have received any other vaccinations (including a flu shot) in the last two weeks
For those needing their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, register using the link provided.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.