What you need to know Jan. 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 13.
Once we get past the cold temps this morning, it will be a beautiful January day.
Wake-up temps are frosty in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Isolated areas could see some light fog, which could cause a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in upper 40s to 50s!
Winds will also pick up during the afternoon out of the southwest with gusts up to 20 mph.
Clouds will increase tonight with lows dipping into the low 30s tomorrow morning.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.
Highs will be in the low 50s early on in the day ahead of a front.
A few showers are possible with a chance of snow mixing in. No impacts expected.
Clouds stick around heading into the weekend. Some of our northern counties could see a light dusting of snow.
- A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate.
- Democrats approved a resolution Tuesday night calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority under the 25th Amendment to oust Trump — though Pence said he would not do so.
- YouTube has suspended U.S. President Donald Trump’s channel for at least a week amid concerns over “ongoing potential for violence,” making it the latest platform to limit the president’s online activities.
- Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, The Associated Press has learned.
- Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.
- Facing a slower-than-hoped coronavirus vaccine rollout, the Trump administration abruptly shifted gears Tuesday to speed the delivery of shots to more people.
- The number of federal agencies and private companies who learn that they have been affected by a massive Russian hack is expected to grow as the investigation into it continues.
- A Heartland florist suggests ordering early for Valentine’s Day flowers.
- The City of Cape Girardeau is continuing with efforts to make major improvements at Capaha Park.
- The Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $750 million after there was no winner in last night’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot is at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.
- An effort to keep people fed during the pandemic is picking up steam in Denver, Colorado.
- Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first cases among such primates in captivity.
- A Florida sheriff’s deputy with one shift left before retirement was intentionally hit and killed by a man fleeing law enforcement, officials said.
