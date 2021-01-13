What you need to know Jan. 13

January 13, 2021

First Alert Weather

Once we get past the cold temps this morning, it will be a beautiful January day.

Wake-up temps are frosty in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Isolated areas could see some light fog, which could cause a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in upper 40s to 50s!

Winds will also pick up during the afternoon out of the southwest with gusts up to 20 mph.

Clouds will increase tonight with lows dipping into the low 30s tomorrow morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

Highs will be in the low 50s early on in the day ahead of a front.

A few showers are possible with a chance of snow mixing in. No impacts expected.

Clouds stick around heading into the weekend. Some of our northern counties could see a light dusting of snow.

